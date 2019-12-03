How Dewsbury homeowners can enter fibre firm's festive photo competition

A fibre firm is on the lookout for the best Christmas lights in Dewsbury asking residents to share photos for a chance to win tech prizes.

Tech company Fibre Nation is the brain behind the community competition which will see first place win a Nintendo Switch Lite, second place take home an Amazon Fire TV Stick, with third place receiving a pair of Sony Bluetooth Wireless Headphones.

The competition will coincide with Fibre Nation being headline sponsor for the town's annual Christmas Lights switch-on event on Saturday, which brings together the local community to celebrate the festive period with family entertainment, a craft fair and refreshments.

A spokesperson from Fibre Nation said: “It’s a great time of year to be in Dewsbury and having kicked off our work to bring the benefits of full-fibre to the town, we want to embrace the community spirit here and get involved ourselves.

“We’re hoping to see as many people as possible at the lights switch on event and to get involved with our competitions for the chance to win some great prizes.

“We want to see how you put on a show this Christmas – whether low-key or extravagant – and look forward to celebrating the festive period with all of those in the area.”

The closing date for entries is December 16, after which the winners will be decided by a panel of judges including representatives from FibreNation, Kirklees Council and the Dewsbury Partnership.

The competition will run on FibreNation’s Twitter channel, @FibreNationUK, where those in Dewsbury can enter by sharing a photo of their festive lights along with the hashtag #FibreNationXmasLights.

All visitors to the FibreNation stand on the day of the switch on will also have the chance to enter a prize draw for the chance to win additional goodies.

Fibre Nation began work in Dewsbury earlier this year as part of its commitment to bring full-fibre to Yorkshire and to reach three million homes in the UK over the next 10 years.