Kirklees Council amp up green revolution with electric car charging points in Batley, Cleckheaton and Dewsbury

A £500,000 scheme to install electric vehicle charging points is being rolled out across Kirklees.

Seven locations across the borough will soon offer free electricity for electric vehicle users until October 2021.

It forms part of Kirklees Council’s Climate Emergency and Air Quality Action Plan, which was agreed last month.

Karl Battersby Strategic Directors Economy & Infrastructure said: “These seven charging points will be part of an initial 88 strong West Yorkshire network.”

The authority has secured money for 17 charging points but among the first will be ones at: Station Road car park, Mirfield; Dewsbury Station; Low Lane car park, Birstall, and St John’s, Cleckheaton.

“We will be looking to secure more funding in the future to implement further initiatives that help remove the barriers for people looking to swap to electric vehicles,” said Mr Battersby.

“The charging points, paid for via funding from the Office of Low Emission Vehicles, are part of our wider response to the Climate Emergency which includes adding more green vehicles to the council fleet, planting more trees, making sure we assess the environmental impact of all council decisions, and increasing our recycling rate.

"As this particular scheme is for a limited number of sites, we prioritised those that are strategically located in town centres and outlying areas to provide accessible and well distributed coverage.

"The selected sites also have enough available space and power supply to support the rapid charging points.

Kirklees Council aims to make the borough carbon neutral by 2038.

Its plan includes adding more green vehicles to the council fleet, planting more trees, making sure it assesses the environmental impact.

The charge points are designed, created and installed by Leeds-based firm, Engie.

