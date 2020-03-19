Kirklees Council leader reacts to schools closing

Leader of Kirklees Council said schools closing will be 'managed efficiently'.

Yesterday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed schools across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland would close to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council

Schools across the UK will close doors on Friday until further notice, with all summer exams being postponed.

Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: "The government’s decision to close all schools from the end of this week will clearly have a far-reaching impact on our children, young people and families in Kirklees.

"We have an excellent relationship with our family of schools and, together, we'll ensure the closures are managed in the most efficient and effective way.

"As a local authority, we are awaiting further details and continuing to take advice from Public Health England and government departments.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

"We'll do whatever we can to support schools and families in dealing with an unprecedented situation which will see thousands of families affected locally, and millions affected nationally.

"Our priority is for children and young people to have the best start in life, to achieve the best possible outcomes and to enjoy the highest standards of care and education."

PM Boris Johnson said: "This means exams will not take place in June and July.

"I know these steps will not be easy for parents.

"That's why we are providing assistance for businesses and individuals."

Mr Pandor said: "We know schools were already preparing to move their learning online so that disruption to pupils’ education - although completely unavoidable - could be reduced when the closures were confirmed.

"We’re also planning discussions with schools about the other ways that families, especially the most vulnerable in our communities, can continue to be supported through these incredibly challenging times.

"I'd like to say a personal thank you to all the people across Kirklees whose dedication and hard work has kept our schools open for as long as possible.

"Supporting children and families, and keeping them safe and well, is absolutely critical to everything we do.

"Despite the complex issues we are facing, our commitment will never change.