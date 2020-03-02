Kirklees flooding grants opened for businesses and homeowners hit by Storm Ciara

Businesses and homeowners across Kirklees can now apply for flood relief as Kirlees Council launches its grants.

The flood grants include a range of measures to support residents, businesses and community groups affected by Storm Ciara and any subsequent floods in 2020.

A grant of £750 is being made available to any household where water has entered the main living areas of the property.

Kirklees Council leader, Shabir Pandor said: “Our package of measures, including grants and relief on council tax and business rates, will go some way to helping those who have suffered, recover from this situation.

“We’ll not stop there and continue to lobby Government to ensure we’ve the right flood defences in place and ensure there’s further financial assistance and grants when needed.”

The grant scheme will support the purchase or hire of generators, dehumidifiers, lighting, brushes, power sprayers; building and stock security; costs associated with getting IT and electricity up and running; essential fixtures and fittings; temporary accommodation costs; and costs associated with specialist advice.

It will also be available to residents who have not been able to live in their property because due to the impact of the floods on access, services or sewerage.

Small and medium sized businesses and registered charities will be able to apply for a grant of £3,000 where they have experienced flood damage to property or where access was severely restricted.

Items normally covered by property insurance will not be eligible for support.

Households in receipt of the grant will also be considered for a 100% discount on their council tax for a minimum of three months, or until they are able to return home.

Businesses will also be considered for a 100% business rate discount for up to three months or until the business is able to resume trading from the premises.

The scheme will apply to businesses with a rateable value of less than £10m.

The council is also offering free bulky waste collections for residential properties affected by flooding.

The package of local support measures has been developed in accordance with the Government’s Flood Recovery Framework.

Applications can be made by visiting: www.kirklees.gov.uk/floodsupport