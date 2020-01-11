Manager buys Batley-based Driver Hire

Sarah Parker liked working for Driver Hire, the leading transport and logistics recruitment company so much she decided to buy it!
A manager has bought the Batley-based business she was working for.

Sarah said: “I love working for Driver Hire and have wanted to buy the business for some time.

“I know how to run it; I know how successful it is. When the previous owners announced they were selling, it was a great opportunity and I didn’t want to miss it. I’m really excited.”

Graham Duckworth, Driver Hire’s franchise sales director said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sarah to our franchised network.

“She’s one of a number of office managers who’ve taken the opportunity to buy the business they’ve been working for.

“We’re confident Sarah will be another highly successful Driver Hire franchisee.”