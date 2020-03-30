Owner of Fox’s biscuits in Batley appeal for workers to help ‘feed the nation’

The owner of Fox’s Biscuits in Batley is reaching out to help all those seeking work in the region in the midst of the continuing coronavirus crisis.

2 Sisters Food Group CEO Ronald Kers has made a direct urgent appeal for new workers as his company deals with unprecedented demand brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fox's Biscuits factory in Batley.

Mr Kers took the decision to make the social media video appeal after the company decided to launch its first-ever nationwide recruitment campaign due to the level of vacancies across all its businesses.

The biscuit maker, based in Wellington Street, is keen to speak to people who may be out of work following the collapse of trade in the leisure and hospitality sectors and anyone else who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Kers said in his video post: “2 Sisters’ job is literally to feed the nation. Getting food to people has never been so important. As we come together as a country to fight the coronavirus, we need everybody’s help to keep our factories running.

“We urgently need people so we can keep delivering a full range of products to supermarkets across the country. We are recruiting now for a wide range of factory and logistics jobs up and down the country. Please join us and help feed the nation.”

Ronald Kers

Mr Kers, the former global CEO of Muller, added: “This has brought about an urgent need for vacancies, both permanent and temporary roles. We have seen this across food and retail. We are hopeful that given the devastating effect this current crisis has had on certain sectors, we can reach out to these people and persuade them that a career in the food industry can be both fulfilling and enjoyable.”

A spokesman for Fox’s Biscuits in Batley added: “We have various roles ranging from packing, dispatch, preparation and there are various shift patterns to fit around people’s lifestyles. We can interview applicants immediately and hopefully we can accommodate as many people as possible. We will do all we can to help.”

To apply for a job and view Ronald’s video message, visit http://www.2sfg.com/careers/feed-the-nation/.