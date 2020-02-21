Plans for new McDonald's in Dewsbury submitted

A planning application has been submitted for a new McDonald's restaurant in Dewsbury.

If plans go through, the McDonald's will replace the town's first golden arches eatery which used to be on Church Street, but closed down.

Plans reveal vehicles would enter/exit via the existing access road at the accountants on Owl Lane.

Outline planning for restaurant/hot food outlets at this site was previously approved in 2017.

Members of the public can see the full plans on Kirklees Council website, or submit comments at the following link with of March 11: link