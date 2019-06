The Cellar Bar in Batley has managed to raise almost £8,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The team and customers have so far accrued £5,000 this year thanks to a number of different activities.

Macmillan fundraising manager Stacey Rhodes said: “The Cellar Bar has held various fundraising events including an annual gig night, it supported our World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event, and there is a comedy night held each month.”