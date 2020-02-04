Special Batley school bidding to raise whopping £61k

A Batley school is bidding to raise a whopping £61,000 for a new specialised minibus.

Fairfield School, on White Lee Road, are in desperate need of replacing two out-of-date buses in order to meet the complex needs of students aged four to 19 years old.

Elaine Jewell from Birstall Knit & Natter group presents a cheque to Steve Walsh, Pavendeep Singh and Liam Charlesworth from Fairfield School. Picture Scott Merrylees

The school have already approached the Lords Tavorners which agreed to fund £33,000 towards a new bus provided the school raises the remaining £28,000 by June.

Fairfield spokeswoman, Sarah Breeze said: “The minibuses are vital in supporting the curriculum programme for student travel as the timetable demands.

“In addition, they’re used for extracurricular activities and to ensure inclusion within the community.”

So far, the school has raised over £8,500 which has been boosted by Birstall Knit and Natter Group (BKNG), who meet at Birstall Library.

Birstall Knit & Natter group present a cheque to Fairfield School. Sarah Breeze pictured front row, far right

BKNG member Denise Clarkson said: “The amount raised by us was £1,914.

We’re a group of people who knit to raise money for local charities.

“The items we knit are for sale in the library, and the staff are very good at selling for us when we’re not there.

“In the past we’ve raised money for Forget me not Children’s Hospice, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and our charity for 2020 is WhiteKnights Blood bikes.”

Ms Breeze said: “It’s important to point out the school is a registered charity.

“They [BKNG] chose Fairfield School as their charity for the year and have managed to raise £1,914 towards our minibus fund.

“We’re now aiming to raise the remaining £20,000 through different fundraising events and car boot sales.

“I’m also writing to businesses within Birstall, Batley, and Heckmondwike to raise the extra cash for the minibus.

“The school has around 150 staff which are planning to raise funds through taking party in events such as Tough Mudder and various charity Colour Runs.”

If you would like to offer any support towards Fairfield School Fundraising Fund, contact Sarah on sarahbreeze@fairfieldschool.uk, or contact her directly on: 01924 326103.