A Batley man has been awarded the Best Apprentice in the Motor Vehicle category of Kirklees College Outstanding Learner Success Awards.

Tyler Roberts, 20, whose placement was at Arrow Self Drive, also scooped The Overall College Apprentice of the Year award, making him the ‘best of the best’.

Area workshop manager for Arrow Self Drive, Chris Brian, said: “I am thrilled for Tyler, he really is the best of the best.

“I just wish I had 10 more like him.”