Government to close schools in UK due to COVID-19 outbreak

Government will close schools across England after the coronavirus death toll hits 104.

The decision has been made in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which hit Calderdale and Kirklees last week.

Many schools across the region have been preparing for the news after Calderdale Council said it will shut all leisure centres, swimming pools and libraries in the borough for the next 12 weeks, but will review the situation as the pandemic develops.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I can announce that after schools shut their gates on Friday they will remain shut for vast majority of pupils.

"This means exams will not take place in June and July.

"I know these steps will not be easy for parents.

"That's why we are providing assistance for businesses and individuals."

The government will also shut schools in Wales and Scotland on Friday.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Schools are continuing to find it difficult to continue as normal.

"After schools close their doors on Friday they will remain shut until further notice."

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has now reached 104 after the NHS said a further 32 people had died in England after testing positive for COVID-19.