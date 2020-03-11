Heckmondwike kids bid for national success after reaching championship playoffs

A team of budding pupils from Heckmondwike Grammar School have reached the British Esports Championships (BEC) playoffs.

The Esports competition is a growing online, national industry, involving pupils to learn important IT skills, express themselves, meet new people, and be exposed to healthy competition.

Over 30 pupils regularly visit the evening events

The brains behind the operation at the school are IT Technician Saul Parsons, and DT Teacher and Clarke House Leader Nicky Stokoe, who hold afterschool classes for pupils between Year 6 to Sixth Form.

Mr Parsons said: “The online world of gaming is growing day by day and there are careers to be had.

“We started this afterschool program after finding out many pupils were fans of games which Nicky and I enjoyed.

“It’s been a roaring success with 30 pupils turning up most evenings.”

Saul Parsons, IT Technician

An across-the-board firm favourite is the action-strategy game League of Legends, so much so, the school’s pupils have reached the BEC playoffs in a bid for a place in the Grand Finals on April 10 at Birmingham NEC’s Insomnia Gaming Festival.

Mr Parsons also gave his perspective on how many consider video games to be a cause to violence.

He said: “There has never been a proper study that proves games cause violence.

“We hold these classes to help the children and work with them on something they enjoy.

The gaming evenings take place outside of school hours, but inside Heckmondwike Grammar

"We’re planning on starting a ‘Girls in Gaming’ club too to allow girls to come play in an environment that’s safe and fun for them.

"We already have a few girls who come to the original club so we hope this will encourage those who are perhaps put off to come check it out."

The after-school club is hosting its house competition finals in the school hall with an audience and commentators on April 3.