Kirklees women given music industry chance

Women aged 18-25 in Kirklees who are looking to hit the right note in the music industry have an opportunity to take their first steps towards their chosen career.

Yorkshire Sound Women Network (YSWN) is launching two trainee opportunities for young women living in the area who want to gain real-life experience of working in a recording studio.

The organisation, a non-profit community interest company, has teamed up with BASSment Studios in Huddersfield and Greenmount Studios in Leeds to offer two paid internships that will give trainees a first step into the world of music production.

The internships have been created as part of YSWN’s mission to provide better opportunities for women within the music industry. To make the opportunities accessible to as many eligible women as possible, each placement is for 16 days in total, worked flexibly between September and December this year and comes with a £2,000 bursary (including travel expenses).

The opportunity is supported by Kirklees Council via the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool.

Heidi Johnson, YSWN Development manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to get some valuable, real-world experience of working in a music studio – an area where we know that employment opportunities for women can be all too scarce.”

Email info@yorkshiresoundwomen.com to request further information about the opportunity.