New space created by school bus

A new facility has been bussed to a school in Dewsbury.

Funds raised by the Friends of Thornhill Junior and Infant School have ensured the purchase of a London red double decker bus which will become a community space for both pupils and parents.

The bus recently arrived in the school’s playground and will be used as a space where parents can run events such as coffee mornings, signposting sessions and reading mornings, in the hope of bringing the community, as well as children and their parent’s closer together.

This space will also be easily accessible to pupils during break times and will give them a sheltered outdoor space where they can play board games and interact with other children.

The school’s latest project with FareShare Yorkshire – a locally based organisation which redistributes surplus food to charities – will contribute to establishing the inclusivity of the primary school’s offering.

This partnership will see a weekly delivery of goods to the school which will mean they can host a ‘fill your bag for two quid’ initiative encouraging families to engage with the school and the new space available.

Headteacher Michael Rowland said: “We are so pleased that the money raised by the Parent Teacher Association has gone to such a valuable project which will help us in our goal of making the school a facility used by not only pupils but their parents and the wider community.

“We hope this project will have a positive impact on our local neighbourhood and create even better links between our school and local families. Our work with FareShare will help us to reach out to all families in the local community.”

Thornhill Junior and Infant School operates as part of Focus Trust, a charitable multi-academy trust.