Prince William awards Spenborough teacher MBE

An inspirational former head teacher from Spenborough had a royal date at Buckingham Palace after being awarded with an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Gill Edge Evans was given the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire title by the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, on October 22 in a ceremony she described as “magical”.

Mrs Evans, 61, of Liversedge, was awarded her MBE for services to Education after four decades as a teacher, and was accompanied at the ceremony with husband Paul Evans and two daughters Haley Hall and Stevie Edge-Mckee.

She said: “I was awarded my MBE alongside (OBE) Geraint Thomas, who won the Tour de France in 2018.

“We celebrated the event with a champagne afternoon at the Rubens, Palace Hotel, a short walk from Buckingham Palace.

“It was a truly magical day and wonderful to meet Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who seemed very interested in the work I’ve been doing as a head teacher in Bradford.

“I was able to explain the work done in schools to ensure underprivileged children - and those with special needs - have the very best school opportunities to succeed in life.”

Mrs Evans retired from her role as head teacher of Killinghall Primary School in August 2017 after 14 years ruling the roost.

“I’m pleased to say I felt very lucky as there were only three MBEs awarded in this field on the day, and very few recipients from Yorkshire,” said Mrs Evans.

“I’m so proud to bringing back my medal to Spenborough.”

Mrs Evans said during her time as Killingham Primary head teacher, she had previously served as Bradford Primary Improvement co-chair and Partnership and a Senior Leader of Education.