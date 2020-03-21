Upper Batley students’ poetic prizes

Two students from Upper Batley High School impressed the judges in a recent poetry competition to gain second and third prizes. Learners had to write on the difficult subject of ‘genocide’ and display all their poetic skills.

Organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission, the competition was designed to highlight examples of cruelty between nations and also to give learners an opportunity to express their reaction through poetry.

English teacher Mr Toole said: “Our young poets proved equal to the task, with a Year 11 and a Year 10 learner each producing a moving poem.

“They won certificates and book tokens and these were presented in school.”