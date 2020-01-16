VIDEO: Details on Dewsbury mining disaster which was UK's 'biggest at that time'

A team from Dewsbury have revealed more information on the town's infamous mining disaster.

Paul Ellis, president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade has confirmed a bespoke memorial for the Combs Mining disaster in 1893.

The seven miners who survived the Combs disaster in 1893.

139 men and boys died after a naked flame ignited gas causing the horrific underground explosion at The Combs Colliery, in Thornhill, where only seven men survived.

Mr Ellis said: "It's going to be a memorial for 139 lost souls.

"It was one of the biggest disasters in the country at that time, and really ever since.

"It's going to cost around £40,000 and we're very optimistic we'll get grants, help from the council and donations."

mining wheel monument plan for Dewsbury 2020

Out of the 139 dead, 46 of them were under 16. And seven of the 46 were only 12.

All the victims were put in unmarked graves in Thornhill Parish Church during a mass burial, but 127 years later, their memory will be marked in history with a mining wheel monument to commemorate the tragedy, as well as a roll of honour for those who died.

A huge mining wheel, rescued from Denaby Main Colliery in South Yorkshire, is to be installed in the centre of Dewsbury later this year, on the Longcauseway.

A funding bid has been submitted to the Heritage Lottery Fund to finance the project, which will cost £40,000.

Mining Combs Colliery