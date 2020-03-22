281 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

This is an increase of 48 in the last 24 hours.

281 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus. PA.

In England, 78,340 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK

Public Health England confirmed that 5,683 patients had tested positive.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales has increased to 347, Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, said.

The Scottish Government said that as of 2pm on Saturday, there had been 8,679 Scottish tests, with 416 positive.

As of 2pm on Sunday, testing has resulted in 20 new positive cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 128.