Batley GP appointed as new chair of Clinical Commission Group

Dr Khalid Naeem will serve as their new clinical chair of the governing body as of May 2020.

Dr Naeem has been a GP in Batley for over 15 years and is a partner at Mount Pleasant Medical Centre. He has been a member of the CCG’s governing body since its beginnings in 2013 as the clinical lead for medicines management.

He is taking over from Dr David Kelly, who has held the position since 2013. Dr Kelly will remain a GP at Brookroyd Surgery, Heckmondwike.

On his appointment Dr Naeem said: “I am delighted to be taking on the challenge of this role and look forward to working with local GPs, practice staff, patients and the CCG to ensure we continue to build on our vision for the population of North Kirklees.”

Carol McKenna, CCG Chief Officer said: “I’m pleased to welcome Khalid to the role of clinical chair of North Kirklees CCG. I know he has a great deal of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to bring to his new role and I look forward to working alongside him.

“I’d like to express my thanks to David who has made a huge contribution to the CCG. As one of the founding members of North Kirklees CCG David has led us through some often challenging times and has worked to deliver our ambitions of high quality care and sustainable local services.”

NHS North Kirklees CCG consists of 27 GP practices and serves a population of approximately 191,600 registered patients across Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Cleckheaton.