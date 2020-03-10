Confirmed coronavirus cases in Yorkshire rises to 12 after two people people test positive in Leeds

There are now 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in Yorkshire after two more people tested positive in Leeds.

Public Health England confirmed the total number of cases in the Leeds Council authority area has risen by two.

A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Leeds (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire) Copyright: PA

This is correct as of 9am today.

The first two people in Leeds to test positive for coronavirus became infected while travelling to Iran, officials confirmed on Sunday, March 1.

A third person was confirmed as positive for the virus on Sunday, March 8.

It is not known how they contracted the virus.

The two new confirmed cases were confirmed this morning.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said due to the volume of coronavirus patients it can no longer comment on individual cases.

As of 9am today 254 people have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in England.

The total number of cases in Yorkshire is 12.

There are three confirmed cases in York.

There is one confirmed case in the city of Kingston upon Hull.

There is one confirmed case in Bradford.

There are two confirmed cases in Barnsley.

There are no confirmed cases in Wakefield, Rotherham, Sheffield, North Yorkshire, East Riding of Yorkshire and Calderdale.