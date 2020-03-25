Confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire rises to 423

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire has risen to 423.

As of Wednesday, 9,529 people have tested for positive coronavirus in the UK.

463 people have died.

In England, 28 people who tested positive for Covid-19, have died, bringing the total of confirmed reported cases in England to 414.

They included a 47-year-old who did not have an underlying health condition.

The others who died, including one person aged 93, did have underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed.

Five people have died in Wales, bringing the number of deaths to 22.

Six deaths were recorded in Scotland bringing the total to 22.

Two were recorded in Northern Ireland bringing the total to four.

Here is the full list of cases in Yorkshire:

Bradford - 16

Wakefield - 19

Sheffield - 174

Barnsley - 19

Rotheram - 20

North Yorkshire - 45

East Riding of Yorkshire - 19

Kingston Upon Hull, City Of - 2

Kirklees - 20

Calderdale - 7

York - 14

Doncaster - 15

Leeds - 53

Across Yorkshire, the number of confirmed cases is 325, as of xxx pm on Wednesday, March 25.

