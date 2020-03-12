Coronavirus: Families told to keep visits to Kirklees care home 'to a minimum'

Families in a Kirklees town have been asked to keep visits to their loved ones "at a minimum" due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Barchester Care Homes, which runs the Avery Mews Care Home in Heckmondwike, has urged families to stay away as some residents are vulnerable to the virus.

The company, which offers respite, nursing and dementia care to elderly residents, said the measures are "preventative."

They have been put in place to protect residents and staff who may be "vulnerable" to the virus.

A spokeswoman said: "We'd like to reassure residents and families across all of our care homes that we are fully adhering to guidelines from Public Health England with regards to coronavirus.

"In aligning with this, we've asked that friends and relatives minimise their visits to residents in our homes.

"Some of our residents are vulnerable to the virus and we therefore need to work together to limit the risk.

"We've not taken this decision lightly, and appreciate that this may cause some discomfort, but feel that this is a necessary step to take.

"We're working hard to ensure residents and families are able to contact each other through other means."

Anyone showing symptoms of Coronavirus will not be let into the care homes.

Any visitors will have to wash their hands on entering.

The company has also cancelled external entertainment and visits from the local community.

Medical visits will still be made to residents.

Barchester Care Homes eight care homes across Yorkshire, including Avery Mews Care Home.

The official Barchester Care Homes statement in full:

"The UK remains in the containment phase of tracing coronavirus cases to prevent it spreading in the community. Barchester are committed to ensuring that we keep all our residents, patients and staff as safe as possible and as a preventative measure we are asking visitors, including family members and friends, to minimise visits to our care homes and hospitals until further notice.

"Therefore we are asking you to restrict your visits to a minimum in order to keep your loved ones, and all our other residents, as safe as possible

"If there is a situation that requires a non-routine visit we would ask that you discuss this with the General Manager of the home/Director of the hospital to ensure that the appropriate precautionary measures are taken to limit any potential risk.

"In addition, we are limiting visits overall, and visits from the local community and external entertainment are cancelled for the foreseeable future.

"Our staff will do all they can to ensure that life in our services remains as comfortable and sociable as possible.

"We will still ensure that vital medical visits are made, and will be sure that only visitors who are not displaying symptoms come in, and that they wash their hands on entering.

"We would really appreciate your support with these measures, and please be reassured that we are closely following and complying with the Public Health authorities to ensure that we keep our residents and patients safe, and that our staff are supported to continue to deliver great care. In the unfortunate situation that we do have a case in one of our homes or hospitals we will need to stop all visiting completely and will inform you accordingly.

"If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact your General Manager/Hospital Director, or email coronahelpline@Barchester.com."