Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championships cancelled for the first time in its 57-year history due to Coronavirus

The Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championships have been cancelled for the first time in the event's 57-year history due to the Coronavirus.

Organisers of the uniquely-Yorkshire event, which sees runners carry coal sacks along a 1.1km through the village near Wakefield, have informed competitors that it will not go ahead on Easter Monday (April 13).

The decision was taken in line with social distancing measures to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic following consultation with West Yorkshire Police and Wakefield Council.

It is the first time the annual race has been scrapped since it began in 1964.

In an e-mail to entrants, race director Duncan Smith said: "As a result of these new measures, it is very clear to us it will not be possible for our event to take place this year and public health must come first.

"Therefore the Gawthorpe Maypole Committee, like many other sporting and community events, has very regretfully made the decision to cancel the 2020 Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championships.

"We know this is hugely disappointing news for the many people who were looking forward to this year’s event – for you coal carriers who have trained for many months, for the charities for which some of you are raising funds for, the many spectators who come and watch and support the races every year and the local businesses who support us and benefit from the event."

The race is held each Easter Monday and has attracted competitors from around the world.

Male runners carry coal sacks weighing 50k. Female runners' sacks weigh 20k.

Every runner who has already booked a place in the race can carry forward their entry into next year’s event, on April 5, 2021.

Mr Smith added: "Very sadly these are exceptional times, but this is the responsible thing for us to do.

"The world is in an unprecedented situation, grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone’s priority, which we all need to play our part in that national effort.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your amazing support of our event and we promise to be back next year, God willing, with another great community spectacle.

"I hope you and your family are able to keep safe and well in these difficult times and that you will be able to join us next April."

The idea for the race came 57 years ago during an argument between two men in a pub in the village over who was the fittest.

The coal carrying challenge was laid down and has become an annual Easter tradition ever since.