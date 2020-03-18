How NHS workers can claim a free pizza from Domino's

Kirklees NHS workers can get a free pizza from Domino's.

The initiative is to thank the NHS staff who are risking their own health and working difficult, long hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

The offer is only available at select Domino's with the venue at Heckmondwike confirmed to take part.

In a Facebook post the pizza chain said, “We want to say thank you to all of our doctors, nurses and NHS staff who are working tirelessly day and night to keep us safe in these difficult times.

"This Friday we are giving free pizza to all NHS staff across all of our DS Group Domino's branches.

To claim a free medium pizza, workers must bring their ID into their nearest store, including Heckmondwike on Friday March 20.