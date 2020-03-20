IKEA at Birstall to close as company shuts all UK stores due to Coronavirus

IKEA has announced that it will close all UK stores including the Leeds branch due to the Coronavirus.

Every store in the country will be shut down from 6pm today - including the branch at Birstall Retail Park and the branch in Sheffield.

The Leeds IKEA opening day back in August 1995. Today, the company announced the store will close due to coronavirus.

The closure of all 22 UK sites has been described as "temporary".

However, a reopening date has not been announced.

Peter Jelkeby, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer, UK and Ireland for IKEA, said: "These are extraordinary times and I know that, like all of us here at IKEA, many of you are concerned about coronavirus.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and the people working tirelessly to care for them.

"We are guided in our decisions by the directions from the Government, by our global company direction and by our strong set of IKEA principles and values.

"The health and safety of our customers and co-workers across the UK and Ireland is our main priority, and so I wanted to share some of the things we are doing in our stores to keep our customers and co-workers safe and cared for.



Mr Jelkeby added: "As a precautionary measure against the ongoing risk of COVID-19, we have decided that, at 6pm on Friday 20th March, we will temporarily close all the IKEA stores across the UK and Ireland to customers.

"You will continue to be able to browse and purchase our range online or through the app, and have our products delivered directly to you. You will also be able to request a contact-free delivery if you prefer. For people with pre-booked kitchen planning appointments, we will be in touch to discuss virtual or remote planning options.

"Please note, however, due to high demand, we are experiencing longer delivery times than normal"

"Co-workers are at the heart of the IKEA business and we are committed to supporting them in the best possible way during this complex and fast-evolving situation. We would like to thank our co-workers and partners for their dedication and hard work through these unprecedented times.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to our stores soon and we thank you for your understanding during these extraordinary circumstances."

