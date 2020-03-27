Just Eat is offering NHS workers 25 per cent off all orders as a way of saying thank you for their work

Just Eat has announced it is offering NHS workers 25 per cent off all orders as a way of saying thank you and to show appreciation for their extraordinary work.

Following government restrictions, many restaurants and cafes across the UK have made the decision to close.

Those that remain open are only offering takeaways, making food delivery the only way many can enjoy a hot meal theyve not had time to cook, after a long shift.

Those that remain open are only offering takeaways, making food delivery the only way many can enjoy a hot meal they’ve not had time to cook, after a long shift.

Just Eat works with more than 35,000 Restaurant Partners and delivers to 95 per cent of UK postcodes, meaning it is well positioned to support the 1.3 million NHS employees across the country.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has progressed, a number of NHS workers have had to self-isolate from their families.

Many have been relocated temporarily to nearby hotels, some of which are without cooking facilities or have closed the hotel restaurant in line with government advice.

Andrew Kenny, UK managing director of Just Eat, said: “Millions of NHS staff are working round the clock to keep us safe, help the most vulnerable and keep this country going.

“There’s never been a more important time for us to show our support and appreciation for their heroic efforts.

“We’re all in this together. In a time that will no doubt continue to put a huge strain on our front line healthcare workers and their families, we hope this gesture helps many to enjoy a hot meal and provides a small sense of normality.”

This new discount for healthcare workers comes after Just Eat put in place a £10 million emergency support package to assist its small independent Restaurant Partners, to help them maintain their operations and support their staff.

Just Eat is also offering financial support for couriers who fall ill as a result of Covid-19 or may need to self-isolate.

Here’s how NHS staff can claim the discount.

Go to just-eat.co.uk/NHS and enter your NHS email address.

You will be sent a verification email to this address to ensure it’s an active NHS account.

Once the account has been verified, the discount code will appear on your screen. This can only be used once and will be valid until midnight. You can generate a new discount code every day until 13 April 2020.

Log on to Just Eat and put the discount code in the checkout. You don’t need to use your NHS email address, you can use your usual log-in details.



The discount can be redeemed from Friday, March 27 until Monday. April 13.