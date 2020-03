List of Yorkshire events cancelled and venues closed over coronavirus pandemic

Events across Yorkshire are being cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of events called off in the region that we know of, along with the dates they were meant to go ahead, and rescheduling plans where organisers have stated them.

All events at Leeds Grand Theatre are cancelled for the time being. Picture: Simon Hulme.

To let us know of other cancelled events in the region, email john.blow@jpimedia.co.uk

Read more: Coronavirus in Yorkshire: Breakdown of every case as 'drastic action' introduced

Anne Lister Birthday Weekend in Halifax, April 1 to 5.

Apprenticeships: Working for Business, Leeds First Direct Arena, March 19 - new date TBC.

Wakefield Hospice 10k has been called off.

Books by the Beach, Scarborough, April 24 to 26.

Cat Empire, Leeds Beckett Students' Union, March 17.

Evanescence & Within Temptation, Leeds First Direct Arena, April 30 - new date TBC.

Harrogate Spring Flower Show, April 23 to 26.

Hebden Bridge Film Festival, March 27 and 29 - postponed with possible September rescheduling.

Read more: Live updates on coronavirus in Yorkshire as region begins social distancing

Kiplingcotes Derby, March 19.

Leeds Grand Theatre and City Varieties cease public performance from March 17.

Leeds Young Film Festival, March and April - postponed.

Planet Earth II, Leeds First Direct Arena, Saturday, March 28 - new date TBC.

Pocklington Arts Centre

Rick Astley, Leeds First Direct Arena, April 3 – new date TBC.

Read more: Bettys closes all cafes in line with Government coronavirus advice

Sheffield Doc/Fest - to make a decision by March 31.

Sheffield Theatres (including Crucible and Lyceum), events cancelled from March 17 - performances from April 5 under review.

Springtime Live at Great Yorkshire Showground, March 28.

Scarborough Punk Festival, March 28 - postponed until March 26 to 27 2021.

Sci-Fi Scarborough, April 4 to 5.

StokerCon UK, Scarborough, April 16 to 19.

The Who, Leeds First Direct Arena, March 25 - new date TBC.

Vale of York 10k, April 10.

Wakefield Hospice 10k, March 29 - postponed.

Wentworth Woodhouse events - but the house still open.