McDonald's offering free drinks to all NHS workers and emergency staff

McDonald's is handing out free drinks to NHS workers and emergency staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The fast food giant said the gesture is a way to thank and reward people who are doing an 'incredible' job working around the clock during the pandemic.

In a statement, McDonald's said: "We want to rward and support the health and care workers doing an incredible job in difficult and unprecedented times.

"This offer is a token of our appreciation for the tireless work that these professionals are carrying out in the communities in which we operate.

"From today (Wednesday) we are offering free drinks for those workers in our restaurants and drive thrus, on sight of their work pass."

The offer is available for staff from the NHS, council and emergency services - to claim your free drink you'll need your ID - and applies to all drinks.

In light of guidelines around social distancing, McDonald's announced that as of 5am today, it would be closing seating areas and become takeaway, drive-thru and McDelivery only.