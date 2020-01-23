Mental health group Andy's Man Club coming to Mirfield

A mental health group for men is coming to Mirfield for the first time.

Award-winning studio Nest Photography, based in Mirfield, are working with Andy's Man Club (AMC) to welcome them to the town on February 13 at 7pm.

Photo supplied of Rob Thewlis Huddersfield Andys Man Club Group Facilitator and Studio Director at Nest Photography Ben Walmsley.

The Mirfield company will be opening their studio doors, on Huddersfield Road, to host an event giving men of Mirfield an introduction to Andy's Man club.

Ben Walmsley Studio Director at Nest Photography, said: “Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK, which is a shocking statistic.

"We see Dads here at the studio, week on week smiling in front of our camera, but sometimes life isn't easy and we know first hand how parenting and life for many men can be tough.

"We're excited to be a small part of AMC's growing success and hope we can help Dads, and other men alike in Mirfield with this collaboration long term.”

The aim of the event is to showcase the benefits of this charity with the hope to bring a regular and much needed support group to the town.

AMC hosts talking groups for men, creating a safe, non-judgemental environment.

The group was formed by former professional Halifax Rugby League player Luke Ambler after his cousin, Andy Roberts, 23, died by suicide in April 2016.

The group meet weekly and challenge the stigmas surrounding men talking about their feelings and are the creators of the viral #ITSOKTOTALK movement.