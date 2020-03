Public Health England has confirmed that there are 170 cases of coronavirus in Yorkshire.

There are 5,018 positive cases of coronavirus across the UK.

233 people have died.

This is correct as of 8pm on Saturday, March 21.

Here is the full list of cases in Yorkshire:

Bradford - 10

Wakefield - 8

Sheffield - 61

Barnsley - 7

Rotheram - 6

North Yorkshire - 16

East Riding of Yorkshire - 15

Kingston Upon Hull, City Of - 1

Kirklees - 8

Calderdale - 5

York- 8

Doncaster - 5

Leeds - 20