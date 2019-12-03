Spenborough firm's mountainous challenge raises £2,260 for charities

A team of work colleagues at a Liversedge firm have raised £2,260 for Dementia UK and the British Heart Foundation.

A seven strong group from Mandate Group, Windy Bank Lane, completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in 14 hours and exceeded their fundraising target by £1,260.

Team photos of Mandate staff

The team raised £1,130 for Dementia UK which was matched by Mandate Systems with a donation to the British Heart Foundation to raise a total of £2,260.

Amy Kent, Managing Director of Mandate Systems said: "It was a tough challenge and at times we didn't think the whole team were going to make it, but we rallied together and pushed each other on.

"I think this is one of my proudest achievements and I feel I have done something great for our family members that have been affected by dementia and heart disease."

The two charities were chosen because they are close to the hearts of several of the Mandate staff.

Group walking on the challenge

"We're so grateful for all the support we received, not just with the fundraising but with helping to spur us on with our training and helping us to achieve our goal," said Ms Kent.

"We're very pleased to have raised such a significant sum for two very worthy causes.

If you would like to donate to either charities visit: www.dementiauk.org, or www.bhf.org.uk