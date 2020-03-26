West Yorkshire public issued to stay away from Peak District by police

Derbyshire police have warned day-trippers to stay away from Derbyshire's Peak District with a sarcastic statement.

Derbyshire's Peak District borders with South Yorkshire, and droves of visitors from 'God's Own Country' regularly visit the area, especially during the spring and summer months.

However, Derbyshire police have urged visitors travelling to the Peak District are not allowed to do so during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a sarcastic comment on Twitter, Derbyshire Police said: "What a lovely day! The perfect day to drive up into the #PeakDistrict for a walk, bike ride, climb or horse ride, isn’t it?

"No, actually it isn’t.

"We’re seeing a lot of confusion over whether people are allowed to travel to the Peaks to undertake daily exercise while the government are asking us to stay at home.

Despite health warnings, hundreds of people headed to the Peak District (Image: Derbyshire police)

"While we have this fantastic space in our county, right now is not the time to be using it.

"Daily exercise should be taken locally to your home. Under government guidance all travel is limited to essential travel only.

"This is to help ensure that our emergency services aren’t put under even more pressure during this time.

"Should you trip, fall or have a road traffic accident while you are travelling to, or are out in the Peaks, then this will add additional pressure to an already stretched service.

"The safety and wellbeing of you, the residents of our beautiful county, is our priority and these measures are being put in place to ensure that you are kept safe."

For more advice on taking care at home, visit: gov.uk/stayathome

For more guidelines, visit: gov.uk/coronavirus