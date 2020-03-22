Yorkshire Wildlife Park to close in response to coronavirus pandemic

Yorkshire Wildlife Park will close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO of the park John Minion said the staff feel it is their "responsibility" to close in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park is closing due to coronavirus. Pictured is animal ranger Adam Spencer feeds Shuna the Tiger at the park.

Mr Milrton said: "We have been asked by numerous visitors to stay open so our 120 acres of park can be used for exercise and fresh air whilst enjoying our unique collection of animals.

"But we have been reviewing the situation on a daily basis and we now feel it is our responsibility to be part of the national solution to stop the spread of this terrible virus.

"We will only open when the time is right but hope it will be soon. Looking after our staff and visitors as well as our animals will as always remain our number one priority.

"We would like to thank all our visitors for their support of Yorkshire Wildlife Park and hope to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so."

