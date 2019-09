Burger King is handing out free hash browns this week to customers ordering breakfast.

Starting today, until Friday, September 13, all you have to do is order a breakfast meal deal (a sandwich and coffee) using the Burger King app and they'll give you a free portion of hash browns.

The offer will be over by Saturday morning, meaning that you'll need to pick yours up before the weekend.

The deal coincides with the launch of Burger King's new breakfast menu.