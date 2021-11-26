By Jimny! Rugged new vehicle launched by an Elland company

Yomper is made by a firm in Elland

The trade, agricultural and sports and leisure markets are said to be interested in the Yomper, created by a West Yorkshire-based start-up company.

The Yomper – available in tray back ‘Bergan’ or alloy drop side ‘Commercial’ specifications in 225 or 275 size wheelbases – are based on Suzuki Jimny but is built upon a specially adapted long wheelbase chassis developed to deliver a combination of load space and off-road capability.

It is said to be ideal for farm applications, off-road utility or sports and leisure pursuits. It has been engineered to take a payload of 500kg and comes with a 12-month warranty.

The Yomper 4x4 business is the brainchild of Elland-based engineering company, Samson Engineering Ltd, which has an established background and peerless reputation in the design, development and manufacture of bespoke commercial trailers and construction equipment, all developed from blueprints to meet specific requirements.

Giles Walker, Yomper 4x4 CEO, said: “We’ve always worked in an environment where we apply advanced engineering principles to meet the specific demands of a job, so when I heard from a lot of people in my local community – many of whom are farmers - about the lack of a suitable small utility SUV on the market I decided it would be a great opportunity to create one. You can’t buy an inexpensive go-anywhere working vehicle anymore, so I decided to make one.”

He said there are other companies who have done Jimny pick-up conversions but none have gone as far as to create a bespoke body and chassis like that of the Yomper.

He said it is essentially a ground-up vehicle that uses the Suzuki running gear and front bodywork more as components to create a full vehicle than as a basis for conversion.

Yomper uses the standard robust Suzuki 1.3-litre 16v petrol engine, as part of the purchase cost the engine and running gear is overhauled and rebuilt in-house.