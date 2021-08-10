Car insurance costs fall to 5-year low in wake of lockdown

Insurance costs have fallen by £30 in the last year

Car insurance costs have fallen to a five-year low in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said that drivers are now paying an average of £430 for comprehensive cover - the lowest price since the start of 2016.

That is £30 lower than at the same time in 2020, largely due to the impact of lockdown.

Traffic volumes fell by as much as 80 per cent during lockdown and the quieter roads brought a drop in insurance claims. According to the ABI there were 2.1m claims settled in 2020 - a 19 per cent drop, with payouts down by six per cent.

The ABI says that the latest reduction is a result of insurers passing those savings on to customers, despite insurers facing rising repair costs.

Laura Hughes, the ABI's manager of general insurance, said: "The fall in the average motor premium clearly shows that millions of drivers continue to benefit from cost savings made by insurers during the lockdowns.

"It will be interesting to see if there is a rise in motor claims as we emerge from the pandemic and road traffic continues to increase.

"We will also be watching closely the impact of the Official Injury Claims portal launched in May which will simplify the whiplash claims process, while ensuring proportionate compensation for genuine claimants.