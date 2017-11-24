Column: Why I got my knitting needles out and joined the A listers

There was a time when the only person you ever saw knitting was your nan. Fast forward to 2017 and you are just as likely to see a Hollywood A lister clicking away with the needles as a grey-haired old lady.

Yes, knitting is well and truly on point.

Not only is it a fun and inexpensive hobby, but it has proven to have great health benefits. Who knew?

Studies have found that it helps with staying calm, happiness and even helps prevent dementia.

And not to mention you can burn 55 calories an hour by knitting.

There has been an uprising in the hobby lately as the younger generation such as myself have been attempting to jump on the trend bandwagon. Celebrities such as Cara Delevingne and Cameron Diaz are part of the knitting community. And with a rise of bloggers talking about the overwhelming health benefits it’s no wonder that we’re going nuts for it.

I got started just two months ago - and I’m hooked.

I found knitting as I was looking for a fun hobby, post university. After four years of harsh study I wanted something fun and rewarding. A friend suggested this craft as they were getting into the trend too and it stuck!

The simple act of repetition forces a knitter to relax. It’s very hard to concentrate on anything other than the pattern, and the slow motion of your hands as they move side to side. In today’s modern world it’s fantastic to have an hour and focus on something that is not stressful. This is nothing new, women have been knitting for centuries. But in our busy working lives we have often left crafts behind.

There is nothing quite like finishing a successful project. The first scarf you make without dropping a stitch is a glorious occasion.

My latest creation is the third scarf I finished. I used a raspberry stitch (Row 1 purl, Row 2 K1P1K1 on one stitch and then purl 3 together, Row 3 Purl, Row 4 purl 3 together and then K1P1K1 on one stitch). It took about five balls of wool, and over two weeks to knit using 10mm needles. But when It was finished I was delighted, I’ve worn it pretty much every day since. It keeps me warm on my commute to work as it’s much thicker than any scarf I’ve ever come across shopping.

Another benefit of knitting is seeing the face of a loved one when you gift them a knitted surprise. There is no present like a hand-made one, as you pour time and love into every stitch. Which is why so many knitters are busy at this time of year, preparing those woollen gloves and cosy blankets as festive treats for friends and family.

Knitting is no longer just for your nan. If you can find the time it is an incredibly rewarding hobby.

Personally I find knitting whilst listening to an audiobook on a Sunday afternoon to be the most relaxing activity.

But if you have a busy work life, why not try to incorporate knitting into your train commute. Or even on your lunch break. When you get the hang of it there’s no going back. You’ll catch the knitting bug.