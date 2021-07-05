Enjoy views across a valley with this large family home for sale in Dewsbury

With five - or six bedrooms, there is space for the larger family with two bedrooms on a lower ground floor, one of which is used currently as a home office with an adjoining cinema ‘den’ with surround sound.

An entrance hall takes you through to ground floor rooms that include a lounge with a large bay window, and the dining and living kitchen with bi-fold doors out to the gardens.

Four bedrooms are on this level along with the impressive house bathroom with a four piece suite.

A utility room, shower room and an integral double garage with a shelved workshop are below. The garage has an automatic roller style door, with lighting and provision for a wall-mounted tv. It could be used as a gym or similar.

There is turning and parking space on the driveway. Stone steps lead to the front door, by a lawned and bordered garden with superb valley views.

Gardens to the rear have trees and shrubbery. A wide Indian stone terrace is a real sun spot with privacy. Two tiered lawns provide play space.

Far Lea View, Smithy Brook Lane, Dewsbury is for sale with Simon Blyth Estate Agents, Barnsley, priced £440,000.

1. Open plan kitchen diner The kitchen and living space is light, bright and spacious Buy photo

2. Spacious living room Large windows bring plenty of natural light in to this comfortable room Buy photo

3. Stylish bedrooms One of the five or six bedrooms within the property Buy photo

4. Rear view of the property Looking through trees towards the family home Buy photo