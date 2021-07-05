Enjoy views across a valley with this large family home for sale in Dewsbury
This roomy family home has a stunning open living kitchen, a cinema room and views across the valley.
With five - or six bedrooms, there is space for the larger family with two bedrooms on a lower ground floor, one of which is used currently as a home office with an adjoining cinema ‘den’ with surround sound.
An entrance hall takes you through to ground floor rooms that include a lounge with a large bay window, and the dining and living kitchen with bi-fold doors out to the gardens.
Four bedrooms are on this level along with the impressive house bathroom with a four piece suite.
A utility room, shower room and an integral double garage with a shelved workshop are below. The garage has an automatic roller style door, with lighting and provision for a wall-mounted tv. It could be used as a gym or similar.
There is turning and parking space on the driveway. Stone steps lead to the front door, by a lawned and bordered garden with superb valley views.
Gardens to the rear have trees and shrubbery. A wide Indian stone terrace is a real sun spot with privacy. Two tiered lawns provide play space.
Far Lea View, Smithy Brook Lane, Dewsbury is for sale with Simon Blyth Estate Agents, Barnsley, priced £440,000.