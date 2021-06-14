Here's a chance to own a great 'doer-upper' in Dewsbury

With five bedrooms and mature gardens, it has winding pathways, with steps to the front and around the property.

The house has a conservatory as one of many plus points, with a spacious living room and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen diner.

Several rooms look out over a rural vista through large windows.

There is a family bathroom with the five bedrooms on the first floor, with the master bedroom having an en suite bathroom, a dressing room, and a balcony overlooking the countryside. A second bedroom also has doors out to a balcony.

The long driveway has off street parking for a number of cars, and the established front gardens include ponds and stone paths.

Thorn House has plenty of potential but is in need of some repair and renovation.

Offers of over £300,000 are invited for the Jacksons Lane, Dewsbury property. Call Manning Stainton, Wakefield, on 01924 234888 for further information.

