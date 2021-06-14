Front view of the house and gardens

Here's a chance to own a great 'doer-upper' in Dewsbury

This stone-built, detached house has panoramic views over green belt land, and has great potential as a renovation project.

By Sally Burton
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:19 am
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:20 am

With five bedrooms and mature gardens, it has winding pathways, with steps to the front and around the property.

The house has a conservatory as one of many plus points, with a spacious living room and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen diner.

Several rooms look out over a rural vista through large windows.

There is a family bathroom with the five bedrooms on the first floor, with the master bedroom having an en suite bathroom, a dressing room, and a balcony overlooking the countryside. A second bedroom also has doors out to a balcony.

The long driveway has off street parking for a number of cars, and the established front gardens include ponds and stone paths.

Thorn House has plenty of potential but is in need of some repair and renovation.

Offers of over £300,000 are invited for the Jacksons Lane, Dewsbury property. Call Manning Stainton, Wakefield, on 01924 234888 for further information.

1. Glorious views

Looking out over surrounding countryside

2. Kitchen and diner

Many windows allow enjoyment of the green outdoors, and bring in the light

3. View of the kitchen

Plenty of storage space within fitted units in the kitchen

4. Sitting room

A cosy sitting room with feature fireplace within the house

