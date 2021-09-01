Look at the style and size of this home for sale near Dewsbury

Its impressive accommodation includes a dining kitchen with a range cooker, and French doors out to a wide terrace.

There's a wood burning stove in the lounge, and doors through to the orangery with its panoramic views.

Four bedrooms are on the first floor, with the landing and an open study, a luxury house bathroom, relaxation area and utility room.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite, while the main bathroom, with under floor heating, includes a free standing bath and a walk-in shower. One other bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

Within the top floor apartment is a beamed lounge and kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. The main bedroom has a dressing area and fitted wardrobes. Access is via stairs, with an entrance from outside.

Gardens stretch to the front and rear of the house, with parking and a garage. A front terrace has a side garden with artificial grass, while the rear has a lawn, patio and barbecue area and a side pagoda.

Offers around £725,000 are invited for this home on Whitley Road, Dewsbury, by Wilcock and Co, Mirfield. Call 01924 481005 for more details.

