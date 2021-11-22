Look inside this beautifully restored home for sale near Dewsbury

It has been painstakingly restored and improved over years, with features ranging from a wrought iron staircase and window shutters to decorative details such as ceiling roses and coving.

With two entrance hallways, its ground floor includes a sleek, fitted breakfast kitchen with a Range cooker,and a breakfast bar island, with bi-fold doors out to a rear balcony, and entry to a study.

All of three reception rooms, the dining room, sitting room and lounge, have marble fireplaces, two with living flame gas fires, and one with a gas fire.

The impressive new orangery has underfloor heating, while another occasional room includes a power shower.

A first floor master bedroom includes designer wardrobes and a feature fireplace, with an en suite bathroom.

One of two further bedrooms is used as a lounge, with balcony access and a fold-away bed. This could form part of an annexe, with doors to a kitchen with its own spiral staircase, plus a w.c. a loft, and shower room.

There are three more bedrooms, one used as a seating area.

With electric gates to the driveway, the property has a front garden with filled borders, a patio, and parking space, with a rear modern balcony.

The house on George Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, is priced at £495,000 with Bramleys, Mirfield. Call 01924 495334 for details.

1. A stunning open plan breakfast kitchen This ,modern fitted kitchen with granite worktops includes a central island with breakfast bar. Photo Sales

2. The orangery or sun room This recent addition to the home has underfloor heating and double glazed windows, with double doors leading outside. Photo Sales

3. Elegant dining and sitting room Entered from the kitchen, this light and lovely room includes a feature marble fireplace. Photo Sales

4. Individual rooms with style Another impressive fireplace, and hand crafted units bring interest to this reception room within the property. Photo Sales