Look inside this designer home that is now for sale near Dewsbury

The Fairway is a stunning and individually designed home with an annex and extensive gardens, next to Dewsbury District Golf Club. It has almost an acre of grounds, with rural views.

By Sally Burton
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:44 pm
A solid oak door fronts a stone floored entrance hall, with an oak winding staircase to a minstrel gallery above.

In the dual aspect breakfast kitchen with high quality units and appliances, there is an Aga and a large central island, plus further seating.

The lovely, light sitting room has mullioned oak windows and French doors to a rear patio, while the living room has bespoke shelving with a log store and an open multi-fuel burning stove with brick surround and timber mantle.

An area with an open stove, brick hearth and a broad oak mantle links the dining room to the living room, and further ground floor facilities include a bedroom with en suite.

Within the annexe is an open plan living and dining kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. In the main house, a wide oak staircase leads to four individually designed bedrooms, two with en suites, and a family bathroom.

The property is approached through a remote controlled, gated driveway and a large forecourt with turning circle. Gardens are mainly lawned with paved patio areas.

The Fairway, Sands Lane, Mirfield, carries a price tag of around £1,300,000. Call Simon Blyth estate agent on 01924 361631.

A long driveway leads to the frontage of The Fairway

A welcoming open space with staircase forms the entrance hall

An island with dining facility is a majpr feature in the kitchen

A fireplace and log store within the living room

