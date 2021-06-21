Look inside this designer home that is now for sale near Dewsbury
The Fairway is a stunning and individually designed home with an annex and extensive gardens, next to Dewsbury District Golf Club. It has almost an acre of grounds, with rural views.
A solid oak door fronts a stone floored entrance hall, with an oak winding staircase to a minstrel gallery above.
In the dual aspect breakfast kitchen with high quality units and appliances, there is an Aga and a large central island, plus further seating.
The lovely, light sitting room has mullioned oak windows and French doors to a rear patio, while the living room has bespoke shelving with a log store and an open multi-fuel burning stove with brick surround and timber mantle.
An area with an open stove, brick hearth and a broad oak mantle links the dining room to the living room, and further ground floor facilities include a bedroom with en suite.
Within the annexe is an open plan living and dining kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. In the main house, a wide oak staircase leads to four individually designed bedrooms, two with en suites, and a family bathroom.
The property is approached through a remote controlled, gated driveway and a large forecourt with turning circle. Gardens are mainly lawned with paved patio areas.
The Fairway, Sands Lane, Mirfield, carries a price tag of around £1,300,000. Call Simon Blyth estate agent on 01924 361631.