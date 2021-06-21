Look inside this designer home that is now for sale near Dewsbury

A solid oak door fronts a stone floored entrance hall, with an oak winding staircase to a minstrel gallery above.

In the dual aspect breakfast kitchen with high quality units and appliances, there is an Aga and a large central island, plus further seating.

The lovely, light sitting room has mullioned oak windows and French doors to a rear patio, while the living room has bespoke shelving with a log store and an open multi-fuel burning stove with brick surround and timber mantle.

An area with an open stove, brick hearth and a broad oak mantle links the dining room to the living room, and further ground floor facilities include a bedroom with en suite.

Within the annexe is an open plan living and dining kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. In the main house, a wide oak staircase leads to four individually designed bedrooms, two with en suites, and a family bathroom.

The property is approached through a remote controlled, gated driveway and a large forecourt with turning circle. Gardens are mainly lawned with paved patio areas.

The Fairway, Sands Lane, Mirfield, carries a price tag of around £1,300,000. Call Simon Blyth estate agent on 01924 361631.

Approaching the house A long driveway leads to the frontage of The Fairway

Stunning hallway A welcoming open space with staircase forms the entrance hall

Spacious kitchen An island with dining facility is a majpr feature in the kitchen

Comfortable living room A fireplace and log store within the living room