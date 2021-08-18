See inside this home of character, for sale near Dewsbury

Period features are in evidence as you enter the lobby and hall, with an original tiled floor, and cornicing.

Large windows bring in natural light to all rooms, and a conservatory extension to the side adds further space.

A modern fitted kitchen features a brick wall from the original building.

In the sitting room is an open cast iron fire with solid oak surround and mantle as a focal point, a built-n dresser and leaded windows.

The separate dining room with polished wood floor has a cast iron fire place with a marble surround, tiled back and hearth, and from here are French doors to a conservatory.

All three bedrooms are on the first floor, with a family bathroom that has a free standing bath with a walk-in double shower unit, and an original sash window.

There is a single garage, and parking space. This home on Dale Street, Ossett, is for sale priced £400,000 with Reeds Rains, Ossett.

