See inside this very spacious home for sale in Batley, with gardens

Wrap-around gardens include a lawn with fruit trees and hedging, and lead to a wide patio at the rear.

Stairs rise from a central entrance hall to a first floor landing.

The kitchen and diner, with fitted units, leads through to a conservatory extension with views over the garden. Unusually, there is a second conservatory to enjoy the light and warmth from the rear aspect.

Two formal lounges are also accessed via the entrance hall, with a guest WC, and a door through to the large double garage.

Rooflights on the landing bring a light, bright ambience to the central space.

The front master bedroom has fitted storage, with its own en-suite bathroom and a useful laundry room.

Bedroom two also has an en-suite, while the remaining three bedrooms are served by a tiled shower room.

This property is situated on a sought after residential estate with proximity to local schools and services, and good transport links.

For sale with Manning Stainton Estate Agents, the house on Woodlands Road is priced at £510,000. Call 0113 2524222 for more information.

1. Dining kitchen The smart and well-lit kitchen within the property Buy photo

2. Spacious lounge A focal fiireplace and full size windows are features in this room Buy photo

3. One of the five bedrooms There is plenty of light, space and storage in this bedroom within the house Buy photo

4. Lawned gardens Looking over the gardens and the two conservatories at the side of the house Buy photo