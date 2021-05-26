See inside this very spacious home for sale in Batley, with gardens
This family home has a great deal of living space, with five bedrooms.
Wrap-around gardens include a lawn with fruit trees and hedging, and lead to a wide patio at the rear.
Stairs rise from a central entrance hall to a first floor landing.
The kitchen and diner, with fitted units, leads through to a conservatory extension with views over the garden. Unusually, there is a second conservatory to enjoy the light and warmth from the rear aspect.
Two formal lounges are also accessed via the entrance hall, with a guest WC, and a door through to the large double garage.
Rooflights on the landing bring a light, bright ambience to the central space.
The front master bedroom has fitted storage, with its own en-suite bathroom and a useful laundry room.
Bedroom two also has an en-suite, while the remaining three bedrooms are served by a tiled shower room.
This property is situated on a sought after residential estate with proximity to local schools and services, and good transport links.
For sale with Manning Stainton Estate Agents, the house on Woodlands Road is priced at £510,000. Call 0113 2524222 for more information.