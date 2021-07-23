See this great detached home with games room, for sale in Dewsbury

With a stunning kitchen with diner and family room, there is also a games room with surround sound and a large utility room.

The contemporary style kitchen has American Maple wall and base units with granite work surfaces and integrated Neff appliances. French doors lead out to the rear.

A spacious lounge with feature fireplace and audio surround sound, and a reception hallway are also on the ground floor.

Four double bedrooms are fitted with bespoke furniture, and two have luxurious en suite shower rooms,

An office, and a stylish house bathroom with granite surfaces, also share the first floor.

The driveway provides off road parking and leads to the integral double garage.

Lawned gardens include timber decking and Indian stone patio areas.

With UPVC double glazing and gas central heating, the house also has a full security alarm system and CCTV.

This home on Sycamore Close, Dewsbury, is priced at £495,000 and for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. For more information, call 01924 266555.

