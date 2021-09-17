See this home with a 'hidden garden' for sale near Heckmondwike

This detached home has been created from what was once two separate properties, and still has plenty of potential.

There are two reception rooms, with bay windows overlooking the gardens, that allow plenty of natural light. Beamed ceilings add to the rustic charm.

A spacious dining kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances, plus a useful utility room, while a ground floor double bedroom has fitted wardrobes. The tiled family bathroom has a suite with both bath and a separate shower cubicle.

The staircase leads up to space that could be used as an office, and there's a first floor double bedroom with storage.

Lovely large gardens include lawn and well stocked borders with mature trees, plants and shrubs. There’s a stone patio area, and a rockery with a water feature.

An enclosed and ‘hidden’ orchard garden is another delight.

The double garage is accessed via the private driveway, with parking spaces. A further parcel of land is currently unused.

The property has a fitted alarm with a five camera CCTV system.

The Olde Forge, Forge Lane, Liversedge, Cleckheaton, is for sale with Dacre Son and Hartley, priced £395,000. Call 0113 322 6333 for more details.

1. A welcoming entrance A feature 'church door' in to the property. Photo Sales

2. The dining kitchen Fitted units and appliances within the ground floor kitchen. Photo Sales

3. Rustic cosiness Beamed ceilings and stonework add to the character of the place. Photo Sales

4. Dining area The staircase leads up to an open 'office' or hobbies area. Photo Sales