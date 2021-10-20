See this stylishly updated period home for sale in Batley

Original features are mixed cleverly with contemporary design in this Edwardian family home with spacious rooms and hallways set over three floors.

High skirting boards, ceiling cornicing and roses all feature, with period fireplaces and sash windows. An original arched leaded window lights the landing.

The breakfast kitchen has fitted units with an integrated double electric oven and five ring gas hob and extractor fan, a larder fridge, and a dishwasher, while a separate formal dining room has a cast iron fireplace.

A living room with stripped timber floor features a fireplace with tiled surround and a living flame gas fire.

Two double bedrooms, a shower room and a sizeable utility room are all on the lower ground floor..

The remaining three bedrooms and a modern bathroom are off the first floor landing, with a storage room that could be converted to an en-suite.

With gardens to three sides of the house, and a rear paved patio, the full plot is 0.21 acres.

Parking space is plentiful and there is a detached single garage.

This home on Deighton Lane, Batley, is for sale with Signature Homes, priced £480,000. Call 01274 878878.

1. Reception room with feature fireplace A spacious, comfortable lounge with large windows. Photo Sales

2. The dining room This room again has a period fireplace and the full length windows allowing natural light to flood in. Photo Sales

3. An original arched window A colourful feature to the stairs and landing in the form of this stained glass window. Photo Sales

4. Spacious bedrooms A double bedroom within the house. Photo Sales