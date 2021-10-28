This detached home for sale near Dewsbury has great family space

Double glazed throughout, the house has stunning period features, from fireplaces and sash windows to the staircase, archways and big bay windows.

Along with the lounge and dining room is a sitting room that opens through to the large conservatory.

A range cooker and a free standing unit are focal points within the kitchen, which has an added utility room.

There is also a ground floor cloakroom, and two cellars provide further storage space.

The staircase and landing with an arched, stained glss window, lead to four double bedrooms and a house bathroom with a corner bath and a separate shower.

A master bedroom has its own en-suite shower room, and an attic room could suit a variety of uses.

Attractive gardens include lawns, a stone patio area, trees, shrubs and a pond.

There is a long drive and a detached double garage with a WC, a climbing wall and a games room above.

40 Knowl Road, Mirfield, is priced £725,000 with Wilcock estate agents. Call 01924 481005.

