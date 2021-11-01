Village home in private setting for sale now near Cleckheaton

The detached property has a roomy 16-foot bay-windowed lounge with a gas fire and marble surround among its plus points, and four double bedrooms.

An open plan kitchen diner with a breakfast bar has spotlights and a range of fitted units, with a single door and double-glazed French doors out to the garden.

A further reception room or office has a door to the integral garage, and there’s a ground floor WC facility.

With the four double bedrooms, that include a master bedroom with its own en suite shower room, on the first floor, is a well equipped family bathroom.

The house loft is part boarded so suitable for storage purposes.

A lawned garden, with country views, is enclosed, and has a tiered seating area and a metal shed. Borders are well stocked with plants and shrubs.

A block paved driveway has parking space for several vehicles.

Planning permission is granted for the erection of an additional double detached garage with storage to the property.

Offers from £500,000 to £525,000. are invited by William H Brown for this home on Greenton Avenue, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

Call 01924 468900 for more information.

