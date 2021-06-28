Wrap-around gardens and great views come with this home, for sale in upper Batley

With gardens to three sides, it enjoys open views over fields.

From the entrance hall are ground floor rooms that include a lounge, dining room, dining kitchen, and utility.

Three double bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, are on the first floor, with a luxurious family bathroom.

The lounge is spacious with natural light flooding in through three windows. A bespoke gas fireplace is a focal point, and sliding patio doors open to rear decking.

There is a comfortable sitting room, and a smart, contemporary style kitchen diner with fitted units.

A galleried landing has seating, with access to the bedrooms, bathroom, and a front balcony through a secure door.

An impressive master bedroom runs the length of the house, with a walk-in wardrobe, dressing and seating space.

There is parking space and a garage, with the landscaped, private gardens.

The side of the property offers scope for further development, subject to planning permission.

This home on Hollybank Avenue, Batley, is for sale with Hunters, priced £525,000

1. Stylish staircase The first floor landing has space for seating Buy photo

2. Spacious lounge Windows across one wall bring in the light to this family space Buy photo

3. Dining kitchen Clean lines within the kitchen, with fitted units and integral oven Buy photo

4. Bedroom style One of the property's bedrooms Buy photo